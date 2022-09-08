New Delhi: A 22-year-old medical aspirant ended her life by jumping off from the 7th floor of a building of the JP Aman society in the Knowledge Park police station area of ​​Noida on Thursday.

The incident happened at 11 am, after which the police officials rushed to the spot and sent the dead body for postmortem. "We have not recovered any suicide note. We are interrogating the family members of the victim. An investigation in the matter is underway," said an official probing the matter.

The family said that the deceased, identified as Sampada, was very sad after she failed to clear the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-UG exams.