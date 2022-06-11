Nashik(Maharastra): A 20-year-old girl was killed and three houses were set on fire by a mob of 15 to 20 people at Katkari Vasti in Adharwad of Igatpuri taluka district of Maharastra's Nashik in the wee hours on Saturday.

According to sources, the incident took place due to a land dispute. After the incident, the Ghoti police force arrived at the spot and started an investigation expeditiously. As per locals, the attackers were from Barshingwe of the Igatpuri area and also belong to the tribal community. Sharad Mahadu Wagh, a local resident lived with his family in the tribal Katkari settlement of Adharwad and he had a land dispute with the tribal people of Barshingwe.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Six labourers killed as tractor-trolleys overturn in Nashik

The controversy had been raging for the last few days. On Friday afternoon, an angry mob of 40 to 50 people from the Barshingwe area came to Katkari Vasti with sticks and poles but the local police and the residents mediated and settled the dispute. However, around 3 am today, 15 to 20 members of the gang entered the settlement and started fighting.

When Sharad Wagh was attacked, his sister-in-law Lakshmi from Nyadongri, Nandgaon, tried to mediate but died on the spot when she was hit on the neck. Then, the angry mob set fire to the houses of three families namely Sharad Mahadu Wagh, Shankar Dnyaneshwar Wagh, and Alka Sanju Wagh. Ghoti police immediately went to the spot and started an investigation. The names of the attackers could not be ascertained yet. Police have dispatched squads to search for the attackers.