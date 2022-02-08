Panaji (Goa): Despite the Assembly polls in Goa being held on February 14, for the first time this year, 20 per cent of voters above 80 years of age, 11 per cent physically challenged and special voters have exercised their franchise.

After the poll code of conduct came into effect, Rs 6.31 crore, liquor worth Rs 3.19 crore besides drugs worth Rs 1.27 crore 27 were seized during the raids.

The Election Commission (EC) has permitted elderly persons above 80, differently-abled and Covid patients to cast their votes through doorstep voting facility or by postal ballot, disclosed Additional Chief Electoral Officer Narayan Sawant.

There are 29,281 voters above 80 years of age in the state. Of these, 25,636 voters are eligible to vote on postal ballot papers or at their homes. There are 9,565 Divyang special voters in the state. Of these, 8,459 voters are eligible to vote on postal ballot papers or at home. \

