Shimla: In an ill-fated incident, as many as 20 people were injured, while 2 people were said to be trapped after an HRTC government bus fell into a gorge in Shimla's Hira Nagar on Wednesday. A total of 25 passengers were on board when the accident happened and the bus was coming from Nagrota in Kangra to Shimla.

After being informed, the state police rushed to the spot and admitted all the injured to IGMC Hospital in Shimla for treatment. The incident took place around 2.30 pm today, said sources. The reason for this incident is to be ascertained and the rescue operation is underway.