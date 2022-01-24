Porbandar (Gujarat): Pakistan on Sunday released 20 Indian fishermen lodged in Karachi jail. They were all accused of illegally entering Pakistani waters. The released fishermen's families can now heave a sigh of relief.

The 20 Indians released by Pakistan will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Monday.

Both India and Pakistan often arrest fishermen for violating each other's waters. Due to poorly demarcated water boundaries and a lack of precise location, fishermen's boats often accidentally cross each other's waters and get caught.

Preliminary information says that out of the 30 fishermen, five are from Uttar Pradesh and 15 are from Gir Somnath district.

The fishermen of both the countries are hopeful that both the neighboring countries will take a definite decision and take appropriate steps to ensure that the fishermen are not wrongly trapped in the sea, or jailed for it.