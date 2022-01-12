Mangaluru (Karnataka): As many as 20 employees were hospitalized after a chemical leak in a fish processing plant at Baikampady, outskirts of the Mangaluru city, said a police official on Tuesday. The incident took place at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant at Baikampady industrial area where at least 80 employees were present at the time of the incident, said police commissioner N Shashikumar.

After the leak, 20 employees developed breathing problems after which they were admitted to a private hospital in the city. Fire and emergency services teams were rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited..