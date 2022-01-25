Puri: A 2-year-old baby girl was sexually assaulted by her own father in Puri, Odisha. Police arrested the culprit on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the man’s wife on Monday.

According to reports, the accused identified as Rajkamal Karmakar used to beat the wife for stopping him from abusing their daughter. On Monday night, when he again tried to assault the child, she informed police and filed a complaint against her husband.

“The man is being interrogated in this connection and we have sent him for medical examination. Further action will be taken on the basis of outcome of the probe” said Additional SP Mihir Panda said. Earlier he had previously been charged with criminal offenses for harassing his wife and child.