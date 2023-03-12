Gurugram: A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified person inside a residential society here, police said on Sunday. The victim sustained serious injuries in her private parts and was rushed to the civil hospital here from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital, they said. An FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act at the Kherki Daula police station, police said.

Police suspect a truck driver to be the accused in the incident, officials said. The incident took place around 2 pm on Sunday inside the premises of a high rise society in Sector 81, police said, adding that the victim is the daughter of a domestic help.

The girl was playing outside a flat when a truck came into the society to pick up household items and parked beside the place where she was playing. After sometime, when the truck left the society, the victim's mother spotted her daughter in injured condition and raised an alarm, police said.

A police team reached the spot and took the victim to the civil hospital from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The mother of the girl has also filed a complaint against unknown person for allegedly raping her daughter, police said.

"The victim is being treated in a hospital and her condition is reportedly better. We are exploring the CCTV footage and investigating all angles. After verifying the facts, the suspect will be arrested," said a senior police officer. PTI