Indore (MP): A 2-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a truck driver in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a police official said. According to police, the child was sleeping with her mother on Wednesday night when a miscreant took her away. The mother woke up around 2 am and saw her daughter missing. The family searched for her and filed a complaint at the police station.

Speaking about the matter, ACP BS Parihar said, "In an under-construction house in the Chandan Nagar police station area of ​​the city, a watchman's 2-year-old girl was sleeping with her mother. Meanwhile, late in the night, a miscreant took her away. When the mother woke up and saw the girl missing, she panicked and informed the police. The girl was recovered in injured condition from the Reti Mandi intersection, 3 km away from the house."

He further said, "the police searched for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage and found the girl on the roadside where the accused left her and fled. The accused has been caught by the police and is being interrogated. The girl was admitted to the hospital and is said to be stable. This incident will be fully disclosed after the medical report comes."