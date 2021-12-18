Bengaluru: A two-year-old boy has died on the spot after falling from the fifth floor of an apartment in Bengaluru's Neeladri Investment Layout.

His father is a vegetable vendor and resides in Electronic City. His grandmother had been looking for a rental house in the city for a few days. She got to know that there is a rental house in an apartment located at Neeladri Investment Layout. On Friday evening, she visited the apartment to see the house along with her grandson.

She was looking around the house on the fifth floor while the boy was playing on the balcony. The toddler slipped and fell down. He died on spot.

Electronic City Police arrived at the spot. A case has been filed and an investigation is going on.