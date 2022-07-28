Ahmedabad: The death toll in the Gujarat hooch tragedy climbed to 57, even as around 80 people are still under treatment in various hospitals in Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad. Some of them are said to be in critical condition, battling for their lives, said police sources.

In a strict action initiated by the Home Department, Virendra Singh Yadav, SP of Ahmedabad Rural, and Karanraj Vaghela, SP of Botad, were transferred. “Yadav is transferred and appointed on the vacant ex-cadre post of Commandant, Metro Security- 1, Ahmedabad, and Dr. Vaghela is transferred and appointed on the vacant ex-cadre post of Commandant, protection of Government Properties, Gandhinagar,” read an order signed by Raj Kumar, additional chief secretary to the government of Gujarat, Home Department.

Also read: Gujarat: 8 dead after drinking spurious liquor

In further action, deputy superintendent of police SK Trivedi, Botad Division, and DSP NV Patel, Dholka division, Ahmedabad rural, Dhandhuka CPI Suresh Chaudhary, Dhandhuka Police Inspector KP Jadeja, Ranpur PSI Shailendrasinh Rana, Barwala PSI BG Vala were suspended for dereliction of duty.

While on Wednesday evening, Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi told media persons in Gandhinagar that the trial will be conducted in a fast track court and the accused would be charge sheeted within 10 days.