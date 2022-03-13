Amritsar: The Border Security Force held two Pakistani nationals with contraband at the India-Pakistan international border, officials said on Sunday. On March 12, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops observed some suspicious movement ahead of the border fence in Amritsar Sector. The two men were approaching the barbed fence amidst high-rise wheat crops, a BSF official said.

BSF troops noticed the men, who reached the Indian territory from Pakistan. The security personnel challenged and later apprehended the duo. On searching the duo, contraband items weighing 2.76 kg tied in yellow wrapping were found along with other accessories, the official added.

Also read: BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran, contraband recovered

PTI