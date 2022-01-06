Aligarh: Two people, who returned from abroad about 15 days ago, have tested positive for the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Aligarh. Rahul Kulshrestha, Covid sampling in-charge in Aligarh, said: "The presence of the Omicron variant in the two patients was confirmed after a report of genome sequencing of their samples was received on Wednesday."

He said that while the 44-year-old patient had returned from Saudi Arabia, the other 36-year-old had returned from Nigeria.

As per protocol, their samples were collected for Covid-19 testing and both tested positive for the disease.

Later, their samples were sent for genome sequencing. "Their condition is stable and they have been isolated... A total 68 people have been tested positive for Covid-19 recently," Kulshrestha added.

All arrangements in view of the rising number of Covid cases have been made by the state health department, he added.

IANS

