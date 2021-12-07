Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,690 on Tuesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The new cases were detected during contact tracing, it said.

The Union territory now has three active cases, while 7,558 people have recovered from the disease so far, including three on Monday; and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has tested over 6.38 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far and inoculated over 2.97 lakh people, of whom 2.64 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

PTI