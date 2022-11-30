Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): Mandla (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Two Naxalities were shot dead in an encounter with Hawk Forces at the border area of Mandla and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

"A joint Hawk Force team of Mandla and Balaghat district launched a search operation against the Naxals in the area on Wednesday morning. The encounter occurred between Garhi area in Balaghat district and Supkhar area of Motinala in Mandla district," Mandla Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Gajendra Singh told ANI.

"Two Naxals have been shot dead so far and the operation is still going on," ASP Singh said, adding that the dead Naxals were active in the Kanha Bhoramdev Committee and information about their movement was continuously received by the Hawkforce team. More details awaited. (ANI)

