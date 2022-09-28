Chennai: Two Naval ships -- ROKS Hansando and Daecheong -- arrived here on Wednesday after a gap of nearly seven years, as part of boosting ties between India and South Korea, an official said. As many as 470 Navy personnel from the Republic of Korean Ships (ROKS) have embarked on a 110-day journey from September 2 who would visit Vietnam, Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the United States.

The journey is to strengthen ties and promote mutual understanding between South Korea and the visiting countries. The two ships are led by the Rear Admiral Kang Dong-goo. During their stay in Chennai, the Korean Navy would be involved in various events including a 'clean-up Marina beach' campaign along with Korean people, and later attend a cultural performance by the Korean Navy Brass Band at a university in the city, an official release said.

A on-board reception would be hosted by the Korean Navy to the Indian dignitaries in which Tamil Nadu Minister for Information and Technology Mano Thangaraj would be the guest of honour. ROKS Hansando is the first training ship, commissioned in 2020 while ROKS Daecheong a multi-purpose fast combat support ship commissioned in 1997. It is capable of supplying ammunition, fuel, and other logistic support to combat ships in naval operations.

After their two-day stay in Chennai, the ships would depart for Indonesia on October 1. Chennai is home to 4,000 people from South Korea and has about 200 Korean companies located on the outskirts of the city, the release said. (PTI)