Amravati (AP): A man from Bhairavapalem brought two kilos of the rare Pulasa fish found in the Godavari river for Rs 19,000 in an auction held on Tuesday. Locals say that this is the highest price of this season. Fishermen say that due to the sandbanks at Bhairavapalem Moga in I.Polavaram Mandal, there is fewer fish coming from the sea into Gautami Paya.

Over the years, Pulasa fish has acquired a taste and uniqueness, unlike any other fish while the fishermen consider themselves lucky when they find the rare fish.