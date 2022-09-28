Rampur(Uttar Pradesh): Two persons were killed by Japanese Encephalitis in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. The symptoms of the fever were found in four people in the district in which two were undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Mohanlal (80) and Nihar(7). The elderly Mohanlal died on September 2 and the child died on September 21.

2 deaths due to Japanese Encephalitis in Rampur

On being informed by Haldwani Medical College on Tuesday that 4 persons, including 3 children and an elderly were admitted there, the Health Department team visited the village and informed the villagers about the disease and precautions to be taken.

Also read: Chagas' Disease is the hidden enemy around the world, says Lancet

Medical Chief, SP Singh said, "This fever is spread through mosquito bites. This mosquito is found in the water that accumulates in the paddy crop and is also found in the pig's enclosure."

He further said, "A team held a survey and are examining the villagers. There are a number of precautions to prevent the disease. You should keep cleanliness around you and stay away from pig enclosures. Use a mosquito net while sleeping and use mosquito cream. Wear full-sleeve clothes."