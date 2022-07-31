Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh): Two kanwariyas' were killed and four others were injured in separate incidents in Bhadohi and Budaun districts of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. One Lavlesh Tripathi (30) was on Sunday morning killed and three others injured when their car was hit by a truck near Navdhan village, Additional SP Rajesh Bharti said.

The victims were travelling to Varanasi from Kaushambi to offer 'jal' (water) at Kashi Vishwanath temple, he said. The injured were rushed to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

In Budaun, two kanwariyas were hit by a tractor in Ujhani area and rushed to the hospital where one Shankar Lal (28) died. Superintendent of Police O P Singh said the tractor driver has been detained and probe is on in the matter.