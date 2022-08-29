Ferozepur (Punjab): Two convicts suffered serious head injuries in a bloody clash that erupted between inmates in Ferozepur Central Jail on Monday. The jail authorities shifted them to the hospital and filed complaints against those responsible for the incident. The officials also initiated stringent action against the warring groups inside the jail.

The reason for the latest clash is not immediately known but the situation has remained tense as rival groups of convicts are targetting one another within the Ferozepur jail premises ever since the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and the consequential divide between them.

Cases were booked against 9 inmates of the prison in the fresh clashes. The authorities of Ferozepur jail sent two letters to the City Police Station there, reporting today's clash between the inmates. Jail Assistant Superintendent Nirmal Singh sent 2 separate letters to the police, saying that Hawalati Surendra Singh aka Happy along with Amrik Singh, son of Hawalati Joginder Singh, from barrack 2 of block 3 called Dimple, son of Lalchand village Pira Wali, to their block with the intention of killing him.

The jail officials said that the accused attacked Dimple and caused serious injuries to the head by striking him with a sharp object. Based on this report, the police charged the accused with assault. Cases have been registered against 9 prisoners under different sections of IPC and all the named accused are already serving their sentences in jail in the past cases.

The Assistant Superintendent said that at around 5 pm, rival inmates attacked and injured prisoner Surendra Singh aka Happy in the old barracks. Fellow prisoner Rickit along with Lakhan, Sukhar ka Bhashi, Michael, and Nitin aka Chuch was stated to be involved in this. There was an attempt to eliminate Happily, the officer said in his letter to the police.

In June this year, rival gangs inside Ferozepur jail came to blows following some groups defending the murder of singer Moose Wala while other groups condemned the act.