Medininagar: Two government officials were arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Among those arrested were a Revenue Department official and a computer operator, it said.

Niranjan Singh, a resident of Sokra village, filed a complaint alleging that a bribe of Rs 10,000 was asked for the online mutation of his land, it added. A trap was laid and the Revenue Department official was caught red-handed, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Shivpujan Giri said. The computer operator was arrested for conniving with him, he added. A case has been registered against them, the ACB said. (PTI)