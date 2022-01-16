Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Earthquake tremors were felt in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand at 3.35 am on Sunday whose intensity was measured at 2.6 on the Richter scale. At the same time, the epicentre of the earthquake was 23 km West of Joshimath in Chamoli and about 5 km below the surface.

The border districts of Uttarakhand, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi are very sensitive to earthquakes. Earthquake tremors were felt here from time to time in different parts. Which is also a cause of concern for scientists. However, no loss of lives and properties have been reported so far.

