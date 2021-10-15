New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police apprehended two police personnel for their alleged links with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Gogi gangs, sources say, adding that they have been identified as Sunil and Deepak.

According to sources, Deepak who was posted in Sarojini Nagar police station and Sunil who was posted in the security unit were arrested on Wednesday and produced before the court from where they have been sent to judicial custody.

It is known that the murder of gangster Gogi had taken place on September 24 in Rohini Court, and the members of his gang were looking for an opportunity to take revenge. Against this backdrop, the Special Cell of Delhi Police had arrested four miscreants of the Gogi gang and recovered a large number of weapons from them.

During the interrogation, the miscreants revealed that the Delhi Police constables were helping them for a long time in evading arrest and also in carrying out other criminal activities.

It was based on this information that the Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested both the policemen. According to senior police officials, the process of sacking both the constables has already begun.

Last month, notorious criminal gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' and two other criminals were killed in a shootout at Room number 207 of Rohini court in northwest Delhi. The incident took place in the court of Additional Sessions, Judge Gagandeep Singh. Two men disguised as lawyers opened fire on gangster Gogi. In the retaliatory police firing, both the attackers were also killed.