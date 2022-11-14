Sitarganj: A bus carrying school children overturned killing two and injuring several others on Monday. The incident took place in Uttarakhand's Sitarganj area of Udham Singh Nagar district. The children had gone for Nanakmatta Gurudwara on a picnic on Children’s Day when the accident took place. In all, 50 children were travelling in the bus, including staff, when the accident took place, which left a student and a teacher dead.

The locals rushed to the site of the accident after hearing schoolchildren’s screams for help. Soon after, the authorities were informed about the mishap and they rushed to the spot for rescue operations. SP Manoj Katyal said, "Apart from the CHC centre, children have been rushed to three different hospitals, while seriously injured children were referred to Haldwani and Bareilly for treatment."

According to information, the 42-seater bus of Sudhiram Singh Private School in Kichha was carrying 58 people, including 50 schoolchildren. The bus rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction and overturned. District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar, Kishore Pant reached the spot, he said, "It's a very unfortunate incident, we will see that unfit buses don't get operated, we are taking care of the injured"