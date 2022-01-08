New Delhi: Over 2 crore youngsters in the age group of 15-18 years have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the inoculation drive began on 3 January, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Saturday.

India has successfully administered a total of 150.06 crore vaccine doses so far under 'Nationwide Vaccination Drive' that began on January 16, 2021, he said.

Additionally, the central government has planned to give a precautionary dose of COVID19 vaccine to frontline, healthcare workers and others who are eligible for it.

This additional precautionary dose does not need new registration and people who are eligible to take the precautionary dose can directly take an appointment or walk-in to any COVID vaccination center.

"We have come to the conclusion that same vaccine doses will be given as precaution dose from January 10. If someone got two doses of Covaxin, he or she will be given Covaxin. People inoculated with Covishield will be provided with the same," said Dr VK Paul, chairman of India's Covid-19 task force.