Chennai: Two Chola-era bronze idols, allegedly stolen from temples and gifted to a living-history museum near here were confiscated on charges of illegal custody, the Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID said on Friday. The idols were on display at the Dakshinachitra, Muttukadu, located 25 kilometres south of Chennai, the police said.

Following information that some antique idols were on display at Dakshinachitra, the Idol Wing sleuths led by DSP Muthuraja searched the premises on October 6 and verified the records. "It was found that one Masilamani of Swamimalai, Tanjore district, against whom a misappropriation case was registered by Sivakanchi police had donated the idols of Veenadharar and Rishabh Dhar," a release from the Idol Wing said.

Recently, the Idol Wing police had recovered eight antique bronze idols from Masilamani's house in Swamimalai. Masilamani had gifted the two idols to the museum in 2012 and he did not possess documents to claim their legal custody. Experts who were consulted by the Idol Wing stated that the two idols belonged to the Chola period.

"As the museum did not have any documents in its possession, Masilamani was contacted for papers concerning the two idols. But he replied in the negative," the release further said. When the situation was explained to Dakshinachitra authorities, its manager returned the idols and preferred a complaint against Masilamani for donating illegal idols. The Idol Wing DGP K Jayanth Murali and IGP Dhinakaran lauded the police team for their work and rewarded them. (PTI)