Punjab: LPU student dies of suicide, students stage protest in campus
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 52 minutes ago
Updated on: 52 minutes ago
Punjab: LPU student dies of suicide, students stage protest in campus
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 52 minutes ago
Updated on: 52 minutes ago
Jalandhar: A first-year student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) died by suicide in his hostel at the campus in Kapurthala. Police have recovered a suicide note from his hostel room, wherein he had cited personal problems as the reason behind taking such an extreme step. Police have sent his body for post-mortem and further investigation is underway.
Loading...