New Delhi: The first batch of the aircrew of the Indian Navy has completed its training in the US to operate the MH-60 'Romeo' multi-role helicopters. The completion of the 10-month training came ahead of the planned induction of the choppers into the force by the middle of this year. India is procuring 24 MH-60R helicopters as part of an around Rs 15,000-crore deal with the US government under the framework of foreign military sales. The choppers will be armed with Hellfire missiles and night-vision devices. MH-60R helicopter manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corporation is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state of the art avionics and sensors.

"Indian Navy's first batch of MH 60R 'Romeo' aircrew successfully completed their training at the naval air station, North Island, San Diego, on April 1," the Navy said in a statement. "The 10-month long course included conversion training and other advanced qualifications on MH 60R helicopter. The crew flew extensively from helicopter maritime strike squadron -- 41 (HSM 41) and achieved day and night deck landing qualification onboard a US Navy destroyer," it said.

It said the crew would be responsible for inducting the versatile 'Romeo' into the Indian Navy. The Navy it will be able to deploy the helicopters in a range of roles including in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship strike, specialised maritime operations as well as search and rescue operations.

PTI

