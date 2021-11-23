Ajmer (Rajasthan): The court proceedings of the 1993 serial bomb blast case are currently going on in the TADA Court in Ajmer. The hearings of the case have been resumed since witnesses were established against the three main accused - Abdul Kareem aka Tunda, Hameer Ui Uddi and Irfan. The TADA court had given the orders to present these witnesses at the court on Tuesday. However, the CBI failed to produce them and therefore has received the orders from the court to present the witnesses on the next date of proceedings.

As confirmed by Tunda's lawyer Adv. Shafqat Sultani, the court has also issued arrest warrants against the witnesses since they failed to follow the court's orders. One of the witnesses is in Canada, and he has therefore been given some more time before he presents himself. Another witness named Amba Lal Gurjar is to be presented at the court on December 20, while four more witnesses will be presented for four consecutive days thereafter, i.e. on December 21, 22, and 23. The further proceedings have thus been deferred to next month and will be carried out for 4 consecutive days from December 20 to 24.

According to the sources, the main accused in the case, Tunda was associated with the Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. He has reportedly been to Pakistan in order to receive training in bomb-making. It is also said that all the bombs used during the 1993 blasts were also constructed by him.

The 1993 train blasts are one of the most destructive terrorist attacks that put the country into a considerable loss, both in terms of human lives and property. A charge sheet was filed against Dr. Jalis Ansari and his men in this case in 1993. The proceedings have been going on in patches since then.