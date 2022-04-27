New Delhi: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Outer Delhi Congress MP Sajjan Kumar over his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. According to the complainants, Kumar led a group of attackers armed with sticks and rods who killed Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarun Deep Singh, both residents of Raj Nagar in West Delhi, at around 4:30 am on the morning of November 1.

During the hearing, the bench of Special Judge MK Nagpal granted bail to Kumar. The court granted the bail based on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. Despite the order, however, Kumar will not be able to get out of prison, as he serving a life sentence in another case. The court has also ordered Kumar to not attempt to tamper with evidence or try to influence witnesses in any way.

The name of the accused as someone who instigated the mob was taken by the complainant with certainty after a gap of seven years from the incident, although previously the witness said she had seen a photo of the accused in a magazine. She had also said that the person (on the magazine) resembled someone leading the mob, the court stated.

On April 19, two witnesses - Sarabjit Singh Bedi and Dileep Kumar Ohri - had recorded their statements in the case. A sealed copy of the statement of 93-year-old DK Aggarwal - who had his statement recorded at his residence back on March 29 in view of old age and illness - too was presented before the court. On the same day, statements of two more witnesses, Dr. Puneet Jain and Manoj Singh Negi, were recorded in the court. On December 16, Kumar had said he would stand trial, stating himself to the innocent in the case.

Kumar, as per the complaint, instigated the mob which burnt alive Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarun Deep Singh. The mob additionally carried out vandalism, looting and arson at the homes of the victims. The FIR in the case had been registered in Saraswati Vihar Police Station under sections 147, 148, 149, 395, 397, 302, 307, 436 and 440 of the Indian Penal Code. The complainant had identified Kumar upon seeing a photograph of him.