Mahoba: UP's Mahoba police on Thursday lodged an FIR against three youths after they kidnapped a 19-year-old girl and allegedly raped her on Wednesday night in the Khanna police station area of ​​the district. ASP, RK Gautam said that the victim's family rushed the victim to the hospital after she was found lying unconscious in an isolated area in the village.

The victim, after gaining consciousness, said that Lalu Verma, a local villager, and two others kidnapped and raped her. The victim's brother lodged a complaint at the local police station and demanded strict action against the accused. At the same time, the family alleges that the police are forcibly pressuring them to withdraw the case.

The victim's family said that the girl had gone to buy some groceries in the village. After which she did not return home, the family began to search for her. The victim's brother found the victim unconscious near the water tank of the village and noticed Lalu Verma escaping.

ASP, RK Gautam said, "on the basis of the victim's complaint, a case of gang rape has been registered at the local police station and the victim is being sent for medical examination while police teams are formed for the speedy arrest of the accused."