Hoshiarpur (Punjab): About 19 passengers sustained serious injuries when a Punjab roadways bus rammed into another bus belonging to a private company near Jaja bypass in Halka Tanda of Hoshiarpur district on Friday. The private bus was reported to have overturned while the government roadways bus was also damaged. The police from the Halka police station rushed the injured passengers to the civil hospital at Tanda Urmur where the passengers, except two, have been discharged after treatment.

Out of 19 injured persons, 10 were passengers in the private bus. An injured passenger of the private bus said that they saw the speeding roadways bus approaching their bus. The private bus driver honked on seeing the roadways bus coming at a high speed. The police have lodged a complaint against the driver of the roadways bus. Further investigation is on.

Also Read: WATCH: 30 people injured after two buses Collide head-On in Tamil Nadu’s Salem