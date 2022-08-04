New Delhi: As many as 189,206 Indians left the country to work abroad in 18 ECR countries in 2022 till 20 July, manifesting a significant rise in the number of Indians leaving abroad for work as in 2021 the statistics stood at 132,673 while it was 94,415 in 2020. ECR stands for ('Emigration Clearance Required), a term that suggests that the person needs an emigration clearance from the Protector of Emigrants in order to take up employment in the new country.

The information was shared by MoS, Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan via a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. As per the data shared by the MoS, 99, 452 Indians left the nation to work in Saudi Arabia in 2022 (till 20 July) while it was 32, 845 in 2021 and 44, 316 in 2020.

Amongst the 18 ECR countries that became a top pick for Indians, Saudi Arabia leads the pack with 176,613 Indians in the last three years followed by Qatar (72,114), Kuwait (51,896), Oman (44,625), and UAE (43,970), as per the data shared by the Minister.

In total, 416,024 Indians left the nation to work in these 18 ECR countries from 2020 to 2022 (till 20 July). Amongst the Indian states, Uttar Pradesh secured the first position with the most number of people migrating to work in the 18 ECR countries with 67, 240 in 2022 (till 20 July) followed by Bihar (31,081), West Bengal (15,288), Rajasthan (13,733) and Tamil Nadu (10,709).

From 2020 to 2020 (till 20 July), Uttar Pradesh also remained at the top position with a maximum number of migrations of 131,372 followed by Bihar (69,518), West Bengal (32,630), Rajasthan (31,204), and Tamil Nadu (26,015).