Panipat: After the recovery of 45 rare silver coins on January 16 at Pattikalyana village in Samalkha area here in Haryana, another bunch of 187 ancient coins was recovered from the same spot on last Wednesday. These ancient coins were recovered during the construction of a temple at Pattikalyana village. On January 16, at least 45 coins had been recovered from the same construction site and just in a span of more than 10 days around 187 more ancient silver coins were excavated from the spot.

The police, who was informed about the recovery of ancient silver coins, handed it over to Paniput Museum in charge. These ancient silver coins were found when the construction of the temple was going on the ancestral property of Trilok Chandra Agarwal, who at present stays in Mumbai.

Earlier, Station House Officer (SHO) Narendra Kumar, said, "Around 187 ancient coins were found when a chunk of earth was being offloaded to some other place after lifting it from the construction site. The ancient coins are now in our possession and officials from archaeological department have been informed. When they will come, we will hand it over to them."

On January 16, altogether 45 ancient coins had been recovered from the same spot which was later handed over to Panipat Museum in-charge. These rare coins will be put up as exhibits at Panchkula state museum.