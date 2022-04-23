Patna (Bihar): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar on Saturday and attend a programme being held in the memory of Veer Kuwar Singh, one of the heroes of the revolt of 1857, at Jagdishpur in Bhojpur. He will pay tributes to the veteran freedom fighter with 75,000 national flags to mark his birth anniversary.

The programme of Bhojpur in Bihar is to be held under the banner of 'Rashtriya Ashmita Manch' and about 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend this programme from different parts of Bihar. "Bihar BJP is claiming that programme at Bhojpur to be held at the birthplace of Veer Kuwar Singh on 23 April is non-political, but the entire Bihar BJP unit is active to make this programme a grand success," they added. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

At present, Pakistan is holding the highest record of hoisting around 57,632 flags and perhaps it will be broken on Saturday when the Bharatiya Janata Party during the Veer Kunwar Singh Vijyotsav on Saturday will hoist around 75,000 tricolour flags. The Guinness Book of World Records team was given an invite by the BJP and they are camping at the site to record the feat.

Some BJP leaders claimed that Pakistan has been holding the record and the feat, which was achieved in 2014. The record Pakistan will be broken by India on Saturday. Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal said that around 1,400 volunteers belonging to the Guinness Book of World Records have been camping at the venue in Jagdishpur. Around two lakh people are expected to participate in the event, claimed some of the BJP leaders. Besides, around one lakh people will hold national flags in their hands on the occasion.