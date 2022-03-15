New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has cancelled 1811 Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act (FCRA) registration certificates between 2019 and 2021, informed Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In a related answer, Rai further said that FCRA renewal application of Oxfam India was refused as it did not fulfill the eligibility criteria specified in the FCRA, 2010 and rules made thereunder. "Oxfam India has filed an application for revision of refusal order under Section 32 of the FCRA, 2010. The registration, renewal, and cancellation of registration is done based on the criteria specified in the FCFA Rules," Rai said.

Stating that Government of United Kingdom raised the issue of status of Oxfam India under the FCRA, 2010 during the bilateral dialogue held on February 10 last, Rai said, "Status of Oxfam India was shared with the UK side during the dialogue." He said that FCRA registration has been cancelled due to violation of FRCA Rules.

The government has extended the validity of FCRA registration certificates up to March 31, 2022 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier of only those entities whose certificates are expiring between the period September 29, 2020 and March 31, 2022. "Decision of such extension of validity is taken based on the assessment of situation and feedback of stakeholders," Rai said.