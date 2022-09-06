Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has selected 181 villages of natural beauty and cultural importance to be developed as tourist destinations. The objective of this important development is to strengthen the economy of the villages, providing direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth and women.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha launched the 'Tourist Villages Development Programme' on September 3 with the objective of identifying the best villages of Jammu and Kashmir which have historical, aesthetic and cultural significance. It will provide employment opportunities to the youth and self-help groups who have registered under the special employment programme 'Mission Youth' launched by the government.

The Chief Executive Officer of Mission Youth Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary released the list of selected 181 villages. In these villages, film shooting will also be encouraged along with showing the culture, local values and traditions. The work will be done under the supervision of the task force already constituted by the government to establish the required infrastructure in these villages.

To bring Bollywood to these villages, incentives of Rs 10 lakh for shooting films in identified villages is being offered. Local registered artists with adequate experience will also be eligible for up to Rs 2 lakh for filming a song. According to the ongoing notification, the villages identified in the districts are Basti, Blot, Dhar, Khelni and Thanala in Doda district; Afani Waron, Patnazi Devi Gol, Chingam, Gulabgarh Atholi, Padar and Machel in Kishtwar.

Tata Pani, Jabar Sar, Gol, Mali Masta, Bhorhardar, Nil Dhan Masta, Sina Bhatti, Al-Nabas, Mahu, Demot B, Adhwah and Bhanti in Ramban district. Athim, Sachitgarh, Baba Ka Pond, Daskal Umbran, Gharana, Jhajarkotli, Mathwar and Saransar in Jammu district; Sangarh, Devi Pindi, Chanka, Bradri, Sajandhar, and Dhanwa in Rajouri district; Darhal, Mankot, Plangarh, Fort in Rajouri. Darhal, Kundi, Dera ki Gulli, Panjaran and Shahdara, Bahram Gula in Poonch district; Ningali, Mendhar, Sakhi Maidan, Sarthal in Kathua, Skarla, Bani, Sachir, Purthu, Jandi, Machidi and Chiu, Panchari, Mantalai in Udhampur, Lahar, Ancha and Samba districts include Chamliyal, Ghagwal, Mohargarh, Nad, Parmandal and Uttarbini villages. Similarly, villages in Bandipora, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag, etc., districts of Kashmir Valley have also been identified, which will be developed as tourist destinations and placed on the tourism map. (IANS)