Pithoragarh: In a tragic incident, a youth, who was preparing for the army recruitment rally, suffered a heart attack and died while running on the field. It is learnt that an 18-year-old youth Paras was practising running for the army recruitment at Dev Singh Maidan of Pithoragarh district headquarters daily. As usual on Saturday, too, he reached the ground and started running. While running, he suddenly fell on the middle of the track. The other youths running with him immediately took him to the district hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

According to doctors, Paras suffered a heart attack. Paras, a resident of Kasini in the district headquarters, was preparing for an army recruitment rally for which, he used to reach Dev Singh ground by running daily from Kasini. It was Paras's habit to exercise on this ground daily. Paras's death has left his family in grief while deceased friends and relatives consoled the bereaved family members.

According to the local people, Paras used to work hard to join the army. He had a dream to join the army and serve the country. His passion for joining the army was such that he used to exercise even in the bitter cold. They expressed shock over the untimely demise of youth. Earlier also such kinds of incidents have been reported across the country in which some youths while running or working out in gyms died of heart attacks.