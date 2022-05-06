Mumbai: A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing an 18-year-old girl, whose body was found at Versova beach in the western part of Mumbai, a couple of days ago, a police official said. The girl, residing in Goregaon’s Prem Nagar area, was preparing for her NEET examinations.

“We arrested Mohammad Shahzeb Ansari (23), resident of Premnagar in Goregoan, on the basis of a technical probe involving mobile phone calls and chats and also by questioning kin. The two were in a relationship which soured recently,” he said.

As per reports, the victim girl left for her tuition at 4 pm on April 25 and never returned. However, the police said she did not attend her classes and instead had been to her friend’s house, before leaving her place at around 9 pm. The victim’s father inquired about Sonam’s whereabouts when she did not return even by 9:30 pm.

He said “My daughter told me that she will reach home in some time as she was at her friend’s home. But when she did not reach till 11.30 pm, I got worried and again tried her number.” The panic-stricken father also said her phone went switched off at around 11 pm after his numerous attempts to contact her failed. Later, he filed a missing report at the Goregaon West Police.

On April 28, the police discovered the victim’s decomposed body when it washed ashore at Barista Lane in Versova. A Versova Police official said that they learned about Ansari through local sources. Apparently, the teenage girl was in a relationship with the accused, Ansari, a graduate student and a bakery owner at Goregaon. The two supposedly became friends during her visits to his bakery shop.

On that fateful night, she had gone to his place when his family members were not at home. They got into a scuffle following which, Ansari beat her and strangled her to death using an internet cable wire. He then tied her hands and legs, stuffed her body in a sack, and dumped it in a creek in Malad West, hoping that the body will be eaten by fish. According to the police, the crime took place sometime after 10 PM.

“I learned that my daughter was killed when the police sent a photo of a decomposed body of a girl but I was not in a position to identify her. So, we were asked to reach Cooper hospital where we identified her. Police said her body was stuffed in a sack and was washed ashore Versova beach.” said, the inflicted father. He demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

Ansari confessed to his crime during the interrogation and has been charged with IPC Sections 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder).

