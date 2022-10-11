Bengaluru: Police on Tuesday said they have arrested 18 youths dancing with swords in their hands and playing aloud a speech of The All-India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi. The Siddapura police in the city registered a case on its own after the video went viral showing the youths brandishing swords and machetes.

On the evening of October 9, some people were dancing holding knives and machetes. Accordingly, a case was book against them under the Arms Act. There were around 20 to 25 people arrested: Out of them we secured 18 of whom 13 were minor," Deputy Commissioner of Police of south division P Krishnakant told reporters.

He added that the minors would be treated as per the Juvenile Justice Act while the others would face prosecution as per the Indian Penal Code.

According to the DCP, these people, after a procession, went to an interior area where they danced. Krishnakant said he would examine whether slogans like Sar Tan Se Juda' where raised. The officer said this was not the first time cases were booked. Earlier also during the Ganesha procession, action was taken when similar incidents were reported. (PTI)