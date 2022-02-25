Ahmednagar: Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 18 students from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district are stuck in the war-torn country and have issued a distress call to authorities to evacuate them.

As per official sources, the students hailing from Ahmednagar are stranded in various college campuses in Ukraine and have requested the Indian Embassy in Ukraine to evacuate them in earnest.

Although all the students are safe and in touch with their parents, concerns have been raised since Thursday after Russia attacked Ukraine reportedly killing 40 people including soldiers and civilians.

Also read: 'No food nor water', says K'taka student stranded in Ukraine

As per Dr. Mahendra Zhaware Patil, who runs an educational consultancy, several students from the state have gone to Ukraine for education through his firm. A total of 40 students from across Maharashtra are believed to be stuck in the war-ravaged country.

Zhaware said that all these students have been contacted and are safe, adding that the district administration in Ahmednagar was working to contact the students and their families to know whether any more students are stuck in Ukraine.

"The Indian Embassy has been in touch with the students from time to time", Zhaware said, adding they have asked the latter to follow the instructions issued by the Embassy.