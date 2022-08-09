Patna: Amid speculation that Bihar will witness a major political change in the coming days, Janata Dal (United) one of the alliance partners of the NDA government, has been contemplating switching over to Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) to form the next government in the state. On the other hand, Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha has been planning to take a major decision in which action will be initiated against 18 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs for creating ruckus in the Assembly over the Police Bill on March 23, 2021. Meanwhile, the Speaker, who tested Covid-19 positive on Sunday, tested negative on Monday. And now, he has been gearing up to decide the fate of 18 RJD MLAs. The RJD MLAs' membership in the Bihar Assembly is likely to be cancelled.

Speaker Vijay Sinha hurriedly called a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee under the chairmanship of Ramnarayan Mandal on Sun day to decide on the fate of more than a dozen RJD MLAs indicating that something is going on behind the curtain to foil the political gameplan brewing in Bihar for the past few months to rock NDA alliance led by BJP and JD(U) in the state. Although, the final call on the matter will be taken by Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Sinha.

Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) of which the Left parties, RJD and Congress are a part, had won 110 seats in the 2020 Assembly elections with RJD securing 75 seats to be the largest party in the state. The BJP had bagged 74 seats out of the 125 seats won by the NDA, but with the defection of legislators from its ally VIP, the saffron party is now the single largest party in Bihar. However, in case the JD(U) severed ties with BJP and takes the help of the Mahagathbandhan', it can easily form a government in the politically important state.