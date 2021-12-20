Mumbai: Customs officials at the Mumbai International Airport have detained 18 Kenyan women with 3.8 kilograms gold for allegedly smuggling the precious metal from Sharjah on Sunday. Sources said the gold seized is worth Rs 2 crores in the market.

The gold in the form of bars, wires and powder, worth around Rs 2 crore, was also concealed in the linings of inner clothes and footwear of the women. Later. one Kenyan woman was arrested as she was carrying gold in large quantity while others were allowed to go.

