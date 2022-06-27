Ayodhya: Eighteen hand grenades have been found near a drain in the cantonment area of Ayodhya. It has been learned that the grenades were spotted by the passersby with their pins removed. The locals later informed the local Dogra Regimental Center after which a team reached the spot and recovered 18 hand grenades.

They were later destroyed safely through a controlled explosion. The spot is roughly 3 km away from the hand grenade practice ground of the army. SSP Ayodhya Shailesh Pandey said that the Dogra Regimental Center had sent a letter to the Cantonment police station over the matter. All the hand grenades found have been destroyed, he said.

According to the sources of Military Intelligence (M.I), different types of ammunition are used during training and actual combat situation. The hand grenades used for training are not destructive, sources said.

