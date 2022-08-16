Uluberia (West Bengal): As many as 18 fetuses were recovered from the dumping ground of Uluberia Municipality on Tuesday morning, causing flutter in the neighbourhood. The incident came to light when the workers from the neighbouring warehouse saw stray dogs carrying fetuses in the dumpyard.

They chased the dogs and alerted the police and the garbage yard workers. On information, cops the reached spot and recovered the fetuses, which were later sent for a post-mortem examination. Police said further investigations are on to establish the origin of the recovered fetuses.

Locals claim that Similar incidents were reported in the same garbage yard and blame that several hospitals in the vicinity were dumping their medical waste in the dumpyard with the connivance of the garbage yard workers. "It is not something new. It has been happening for sometime. How else can this happen," wonders a local who requests anonymity.