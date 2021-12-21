New Delhi: The Centre has initiated action against 18 NGOs in Andhra Pradesh for their involvement in Christian conversion. They were also accused of violating Foreign Contribution Regulations Act, 1967 Rules, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha.

"Complaint against 18 FCRA registered associations of Andhra Pradesh have been received regarding alleged indulgence in conversion to Christianity," Rai said.

Giving details of the NGOs, Rai said that the complaint has been received against Metropolitan mission, Swaantna Seva Samity, Oikonomas Ministries, Bikkavolu charitable, Herald of Good News Society, India Rural Evangelical Fellowship, Living Sacrifice Ministries, Life Givers, Salesian Andhra Society, Diocese of Nellore Society, Live & Care Ministries, Indian Christian Ministries, AMG India International, Shalom Trust for Relief, Education and Mission, Good Shepherd Convent, Samantha Community Development and Welfare Society, Harvest India and Sylom Blind Centre.

The FCRA 2010 provided a legal mechanism to deal with the violation of FCRA provisions. Such mechanism includes audit of accounts of such NGOs, inspection of their accounts and records, and varification of their on field activities.

"The FCRA certificate of such NGOs may be suspended depending upon the facts and circumstances of the case. Such violations may also lead to cancellation of the certificate," Rai said. In some cases, where violations of the FCRA 2010 ,so warrant, the matter may be investigated as provided under Section 43 of the FCRA, 2010, he said.