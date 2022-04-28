New Delhi: As many as 1782 people lost their lives due to cyclonic storms, flash floods, floods, landslides, and cloudbursts that affected 27 States and UTs in the year 2020-21, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Besides the human population, 45844 animals were affected and 11,50,677 houses were damaged in the natural disasters. Also, a total of 50.893 lakh hectares of the cropped area have also been affected. As per the latest report of the MHA, states like Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry and Dadra, and Nagar Haveli were affected by the natural calamities.

Due to heavy rains in different parts of the country during the southwest monsoon the States of Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh were affected by heavy rainfall and landslides and floods. However, 158 teams of NDRF, were also deployed in the States to tackle the situation. The flood situation was monitored at the highest level in MHA on a 24x7 basis MHA coordinated the rescue and relief efforts and deployment and mobilization of resources of NDRF, Army, Air Force, Navy, and Indian Coast Guard for carrying out rescue and relief operations as and when requested by the States and UTs Government.

Cyclones

Cyclone Amphan, the super cyclonic storm struck the Indian coast affecting the State of West Bengal and Odisha on May 20, 2020. It crossed West Bengal and Bangladesh, with a speed of 155-165 km/ hour gusting to 185 km/hrs across Sunderbans. In June 2020, the severe cyclonic storm “NISARGA” crossed the Maharashtra coast close to the south of Alibag with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.

Based on the IMD bulletin, MHA issued timely advisories to State Government & Central Ministries and Departments concerned. Since the beginning of the formation of low-pressure areas, the situation was monitored at the highest level on a 24x7 basis. MHA also provided all logistical support and deployed manpower and resources of NDRF, Armed Forces in the States affected by Cyclone.

Cyclone NIVAR crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during the intervening night of November 25 & 26, 2020 as a very severe Cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. The situation was monitored at the highest level on a 24x7 basis besides MHA providing all logistical support and deployed manpower and resources of NDRF, Armed Forces in the States, and UT affected by the Cyclone. As for the financial help to the affected population, for the year 2020-21, the allocation in SDRMF and SDRF is Rs 28,983 crore out of which Rs 22184 crore is the Central share of the Government of India and Rs 6799 crore is the share of State Governments.

During the year 2020-21, an amount of Rs 11,170.425 crore of 1st installment has been released, as the Central share of SDRF to 28 States. Besides, the 2nd installment of the Central share of SDRF for the year 2020-21, amounting to Rs 7866 crore has been released, to the 17 States. Also, financial assistance of Rs 4409 crore has also been released from NDRF to the 10 States.

