New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said that 62 security personnel lost their lives and 106 were injured in terrorist violence, including encounters during infiltration, in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, while 42 security personnel were killed and 117 injured in such incidents in 2021.

As many as 176 attempts were made to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border in the last two years in which 31 terrorists were killed, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Rai said the attempts of terrorist infiltration from across the border are mainly in Jammu and Kashmir which has been affected by terrorist violence, sponsored and supported from across the border.

Also read: Kupwara militancy free, most peaceful area of Kashmir: Lt Gen D P Pandey

According the available information, there were 99 attempts of infiltration in 2020 and 77 in 2021 while 19 terrorists were killed in such infiltration attempts in 2020 and 12 terrorists were killed in 2021 and one was arrested, he said replying to a written question.

The minister said 62 security personnel were killed and 106 injured in the terrorist violence, including encounters during the infiltration, during 2020, while 42 security personnel were killed and 117 were injured in 2021 in such incidents.

PTI