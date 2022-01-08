Amritsar: As many as 173 of the 290 passengers of an international flight from Italy's Rome tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport on Friday.

"A flight from Rome arrived at Amritsar airport on Friday. There were 290 passengers on this flight. Leaving the children, the COVID test was done on 285 passengers. Out of 285 people, 173 people tested positive for COVID. Re-test will be done on 75 people," said VK Seth, Director, Amritsar Airport.

This comes a day after 125 out of 179 passengers on an international chartered flight from Italy's Milan tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at Amritsar airport on Thursday.

Amritsar airport authorities are in touch with the local administration to shift the positive passengers to the quarantine centers in different districts of Punjab.

This comes on the day when Punjab reported a new high of 2,901 COVID-19 cases. With that, the infection tally in the state is at 6,13,976. The positivity rate has climbed to 11.75 percent from 10.20 percent on Thursday. The number of active cases jumped to 9,425 from 6,687 a day before.

With 831 new cases, Patiala again reported the highest number of fresh infections. The district now accounts for 28 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state. Among other districts, Ludhiana, Mohali, Amritsar, and Jalandhar registered 324, 319, 276, and 266 new coronavirus cases, respectively.

The recovery count reached 5,87,888 with 135 more people recovering from the infection, the bulletin said.