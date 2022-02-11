Kanpur: With the rehabilitation package of Rs 1700 crore, the mega leather cluster at Ramaipur in Kanpur will become a major export hub for leather products, footwears and accessories. The export from this hub will take a growth of at least Rs 1000 crore, almost double from the present.

Briefing reporters, president of the Kanpur Mega Leather Cluster, Mukhtarul Amin, said, "The UP government in association with Central government will take the Kanpur leather industry to a new height, for which a blueprint has been prepared. This is for the first time that any government has given Rs 1700 crore as rehabilitation package for the leather industry. Now, with this money Ramaipur Mega Leather Cluster will soon become a reality."

The rehabilitation package to Kanpur leather industry will help footwear business going ahead of Bangladesh and China. "A leather design studio will be established near Unnao at an estimated cost Rs 100 crore," said Amin, adding, "A sub-center of Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI) will also be set up at Banthar near Unnao. The sub-center of CFTI will help in creating skills for the leather industry."

"Rs 300 crore will be spent on development of mega leather, footwear and accessories cluster, Rs 500 crore towards integrated development of leather industry, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for technological development as well as upkeep of the environment, Rs 100 crore for Indian brand promotions, Rs 100 crore for setting up of the design studio and Rs 200 crore will go towards strengthening the institutional facilities," Amin added.